NY Rangers reportedly bring Jonathan Quick back in front-office role

Jonathan Quick couldn't stay too far apart from the New York Rangers after putting an end to his playing career in the NHL.

They say home is where the heart is, and it seems Jonathan Quick’s heart is in New York City. Shortly after calling it an NHL career, the three-time Stanley Cup champion is back with the New York Rangers. This time, he will help the organization in a crucial role.

“The New York Rangers are hiring Jonathan Quick as director of goaltending development,” as reported by Mollie Walker of The New York Post on her X account.

After 20 NHL seasons, during which he hoisted the Stanley Cup three times and spent the last three campaigns in the Big Apple, Quick decided to retire after the 2025-26 season. However, he isn’t done with hockey just yet. Thus, he will be staying close to the rink—and, more specifically, the crease—where he made a living and became arguably the best American goalie in league history.

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Revamped development group

The Rangers have heard the buzz. After struggling to develop many of their recent top picks into key contributors, they’ve finally had enough. In early May, New York announced Tanner Glass’ arrival as the new director of player development.

Jonathan Quick at NHL Winter Classic.

Now, the Broadway Blueshirts are adding more familiar faces to work alongside Glass. Quick will be tasked with overseeing the organization’s goaltending prospects. Moreover, Derick Brassard is also joining the group as a player development assistant, according to The Athletic.

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The Rangers know just how high the stakes are. Indeed, they may be giving president and general manager Chris Drury two more seasons of leeway, but they want results, especially in player development. That’s why Glass, Quick, and Brassard have been brought in.

Quick’s new job

Under his reported new role with the Rangers, Quick will oversee the organization’s goalie prospects, likely including Dylan Garand, who is poised to be the third-string netminder during the 2026-27 NHL season but could very well earn a bigger role.

Whether that happens, or does so sooner rather than later, could very well be determined by Quick’s work alongside the 24-year-old, who was Quick’s teammate last season. Other goalies under Quick’s supervision will be Callum Tung and 2027 third-round pick Danai Shaiikov. Needless to say, Quick will have his hands full.

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NY Rangers’ goalie room

Still, he may not be under as much pressure as Glass and Brassard, at least as long as Igor Shesterkin is content to stay in Manhattan and his presence keeps the spotlight away from concerns about the team’s goaltending depth. As long as Shesterkin is in net, the Blueshirts can out-goalie any team on any given night, and that’s enough to keep fans happy.

Moreover, Joonas Korpisalo’s arrival also provides a confidence boost in goal. With such an experienced tandem, the pressure isn’t on Garand to blossom into an NHL regular overnight, thus giving Quick more time to work.

For the retired goalie, it will also be his first experience in such a role, so he will need some time to settle in and get a handle of things. He’s been inside the building for a while, he knows the lay of the land, but this is still a new chapter for Quick. The Rangers would be wise to remember that.