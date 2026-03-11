NY Rangers could reportedly consider trade involving Adam Fox or Vladislav Gavrikov

The New York Rangers ultimately did not trade Vincent Trocheck before the NHL deadline, but in the offseason, general manager Chris Drury could consider another key move for the team. According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov could leave.

“If you heard Adam Fox talk, and there’s been lots of rumors about Vladislav Gavrikov and other guys, like we are just still in stage 1, or that was stage 1 of what the Rangers could do here. Some of these things do take time.”

Although there is still a long time until the summer, the NY Rangers could enter a rebuilding process and Fox would not agree with it. The player would look to join a Stanley Cup contender, which could trigger a trade.

Adam Fox could leave Rangers

Adam Fox could leave the New York Rangers, as a few days ago he publicly avoided questions about his role with the team in case Chris Drury were to start a massive rebuilding process.

“I’m just trying to focus on this year right now and play each game. That’s all I really can do right now. Help the team finish strong. That’s where my head’s at. It’s the focus right now. I think that’s a conversation when we’re done playing games.”

The Rangers are practically eliminated from the playoff race this season. After being active in trying to move Vincent Trocheck, Drury sent the first signal that he might be ready for a major shakeup in the roster. Fox’s future will depend on the direction the franchise takes.

