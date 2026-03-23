Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch directly responds to Connor McDavid’s questioning

After being outplayed by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Connor McDavid didn’t hold back, questioning Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers‘ coaching. To no one’s surprise, such a statement from the NHL’s best player sent waves all over the league, thus leaving Knoblauch with no choice but to nip the problem in the bud and set the record straight—which he has now done.

“I coach to win our next game and look at how we can make our team better each day,” Knoblauch stated during his media availability on Monday, via @EdmontonOilers on X. “When things are going well, there’s very little criticism. When there’s losing, everyone needs to look in the mirror.”

Knoblauch’s statement came after a question about McDavid’s public call-out. While Knoblauch and McDavid are far from engaging in an all-out media war, it’s clear there’s tension in the Oilers’ locker room.

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McDavid sets record straight on his comment

According to McDavid, his comments on the Oilers‘ coaching and team functioning were blown out of proportion. Perhaps it was the heat of the moment speaking and the upset tone in his voice that made his words come out much harsher than he intended them. Now, he’s made his argument.

Connor McDavid at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

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“We’re not taking shots. It’s just everybody can be better myself included. Not sure how it was taken that way. It wasn’t supposed to be that way,” McDavid said about his previous comments, via TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “I understand how people could look at it that way, but it’s not what I was intending to do at all.”

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see also Connor McDavid clears the air after exit scare during Oilers practice

Signs of frustration in McDavid, Oilers

Still, it’s clear something is bothering McDavid. Whether it is the current losing streak, the fact that the Oilers can’t run away with a Pacific Division that is filled with toothless-looking teams, the weight of last season’s missteps, or a combination of it all, the captain is upset. His comments after the Lightning’s visit to Rogers Place were only a sign that he has some built-up frustration with the organization he is committed to through the 2027–28 NHL season.

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For the fans, this may be seen as both a blessing and a burden. Trying times like the ones Edmonton is currently in are what make or break teams and seasons. If the Oilers can push through, then the sky may be the limit. If they don’t, though, then they were never really going to be a threat come the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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