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Connor McDavid clears the air after exit scare during Oilers practice

Connor McDavid brought calm to his team after exiting the Edmonton Oilers' Monday practice early.

By Federico O'donnell

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Connor McDavid at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Connor McDavid exited the Edmonton Oilers‘ practice early on Monday. Immediately, all sirens went off in The Gateway to the North, as losing the captain is the last thing Edmonton needs in the 2025-26 NHL season. Fortunately for the Oilers, McDavid’s statement cleared the air.

“Hips and groin stuff. All good,McDavid commented shortly after leaving practice with trainers, via Gene Principe from Sportsnet.

McDavid has yet to miss a game in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. For the Oilers, keeping him healthy is paramount as they enter the home stretch of the regular season and engage in crucial matchups with playoff implications.

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Oilers can’t afford to lose McDavid

Needless to say, having McDavid miss time could well be all she wrote for Edmonton. Mired in a losing streak, McDavid recently questioned the Oilers and head coach Kris Knoblauch, hinting there’s tension and animosity brewing in Alberta.

Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers.

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Moreover, the Oilers will be without Leon Draisaitl for the remainder of the regular season. The German star has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and is projected to return from his lower-body injury for the Stanley Cup Playoffs—that is, of course, if Edmonton makes the cut.

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McDavid and Oilers’ playoff chances

Luckily, the fact that the Oilers are engaged in a “pillow fight”—as McDavid described it—with the rest of the Pacific Division helps their chances. Still, Draisaitl’s absence has been dearly felt.

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While Draisaitl returned home to Germany to be treated by a specialist, Edmonton is 1–2–0 and has been outscored 12–7. Something must change. And in order for things to change, McDavid must be on the ice. If not, then the Oilers will lose their main weapon in the ongoing postseason fight—even if it’s only a pillow.

POSITIONTEAMPOINTSGAMES LEFT
1stANAHEIM DUCKS8212
2ndVEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS7811
3rdEDMONTON OILERS7711
4thLOS ANGELES KINGS7312
5thSEATTLE KRAKEN7113
6thSAN JOSE SHARKS7014
Pacific Division standings (as of March 23)
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Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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