Connor McDavid clears the air after exit scare during Oilers practice

Connor McDavid exited the Edmonton Oilers‘ practice early on Monday. Immediately, all sirens went off in The Gateway to the North, as losing the captain is the last thing Edmonton needs in the 2025-26 NHL season. Fortunately for the Oilers, McDavid’s statement cleared the air.

“Hips and groin stuff. All good,” McDavid commented shortly after leaving practice with trainers, via Gene Principe from Sportsnet.

McDavid has yet to miss a game in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. For the Oilers, keeping him healthy is paramount as they enter the home stretch of the regular season and engage in crucial matchups with playoff implications.

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Oilers can’t afford to lose McDavid

Needless to say, having McDavid miss time could well be all she wrote for Edmonton. Mired in a losing streak, McDavid recently questioned the Oilers and head coach Kris Knoblauch, hinting there’s tension and animosity brewing in Alberta.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers.

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Moreover, the Oilers will be without Leon Draisaitl for the remainder of the regular season. The German star has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and is projected to return from his lower-body injury for the Stanley Cup Playoffs—that is, of course, if Edmonton makes the cut.

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McDavid and Oilers’ playoff chances

Luckily, the fact that the Oilers are engaged in a “pillow fight”—as McDavid described it—with the rest of the Pacific Division helps their chances. Still, Draisaitl’s absence has been dearly felt.

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While Draisaitl returned home to Germany to be treated by a specialist, Edmonton is 1–2–0 and has been outscored 12–7. Something must change. And in order for things to change, McDavid must be on the ice. If not, then the Oilers will lose their main weapon in the ongoing postseason fight—even if it’s only a pillow.

POSITION TEAM POINTS GAMES LEFT 1st ANAHEIM DUCKS 82 12 2nd VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 78 11 3rd EDMONTON OILERS 77 11 4th LOS ANGELES KINGS 73 12 5th SEATTLE KRAKEN 71 13 6th SAN JOSE SHARKS 70 14 Pacific Division standings (as of March 23)

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