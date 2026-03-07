Penguins receive key update on Sidney Crosby after NHL trade deadline

Sidney Crosby returned to practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, providing hope for the team after the NHL trade deadline. While general manager Kyle Dubas did not make many significant roster moves, Crosby’s return may end up being the most important addition the Pens could have hoped for at this stage of the season.

The timing of Crosby’s return is especially important following the confirmed five-game suspension of Evgeni Malkin for slashing Rasmus Dahlin. With one of their key players sidelined, the Penguins will rely even more on Crosby to help stabilize the lineup and maintain their competitiveness during this stretch. They need him back as soon as possible.

Crosby reportedly looked sharp on the ice during practice after recovering from the lower-body injury he suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics. His return is crucial for Pittsburgh, as the team has been losing ground in the race for the Stanley Cup playoffs and cannot afford many more setbacks to remain in contention.

How long will Sidney Crosby be out?

Sidney Crosby could be out for a few more days with the Penguins, but his return might come sooner than expected. The legend was injured on February 18 in the game between Canada and Czechia, and although the initial recovery timeline was a month, the reality is that his progress has been notable.

Can the Penguins make the playoffs?

Yes. The Penguins can still make the playoffs, but recent poor results have complicated their position. At the moment, they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points, but they have already been caught by the Islanders. The other path is a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Pens only have a two-point lead over the Bruins and three over Columbus. There is no more cushion.

