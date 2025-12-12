NHL players with the most assists in a single season: Top record holders

Some NHL seasons are remembered not for goals but for the players who made them possible. In those stretches, the ice seemed to widen around certain skaters, their touch turning routine shifts into moments that rewrote how offenses flowed.

There were years when a single playmaker held the tempo of an entire team, threading passes that felt inevitable only after they landed. Those assists reshaped game plans and forced rivals to adjust night after night.

What endures from those runs isn’t just the final tally, but the sense that these players captured something rare: the ability to control chaos with a quiet, constant influence. Their names stand as markers few have been able to match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who had the most assists in one NHL season?

When discussing the single-season assist record in NHL history, one name looms larger than any other: Wayne Gretzky. In the 1985–86 season, while wearing the Edmonton Oilers sweater, he delivered 163 assists in the regular season, a total so far beyond the norm that it still stands decades later as the official record.

Wayne Gretzky #99 of the Edmonton Oilers in 2003 (Source: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What makes this mark even more remarkable isn’t just the raw number — it’s the context. His 163 helpers weren’t scattered across a fluke run of games; they came in a full 80-game NHL schedule against the era’s elite defenders and goaltenders.

Advertisement

At a time when the league was transitioning from strictly physical play to more open offense, his vision on the ice redefined what was possible from a playmaker. That season, He didn’t just assist on goals — he directed traffic.

Advertisement

His presence on the ice was described by contemporaries as orchestral: a center who saw plays develop before they existed, threading passes with surgical precision. His assists are not merely statistics but a lesson in spatial awareness and hockey intellect that remains unrivaled.

Player Team Season Assists Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1985-86 163 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1984-85 135 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1982-83 125 Wayne Gretzky Los Angeles Kings 1990-91 122 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1986-87 121 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1981-82 120 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1983-84 118 Wayne Gretzky Los Angeles Kings 1988-89 114 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 1988-89 114 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1987-88 109 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1980-81 109 Wayne Gretzky Los Angeles Kings 1989-90 102 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins 1970-71 102 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning 2023-24 100 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 2023-24 100 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 1987-88 98 Adam Oates Boston Bruins 1992-93 97 Joe Thornton TOT 2005-06 96 Doug Gilmour Toronto Maple Leafs 1992-93 95 Pat LaFontaine Buffalo Sabres 1992-93 95 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 1985-86 93 Peter Stastny Quebec Nordiques 1981-82 93 Joe Thornton San Jose Sharks 2006-07 92 Ron Francis Pittsburgh Penguins 1995-96 92 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 1995-96 92 (Source: NHL Records and Statmuse)

Advertisement