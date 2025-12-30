Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani loses another teammate following Justin Dean’s departure ahead of 2026 MLB Season

Winning an MLB championship is never an easy task, and doing it three times in a row is even more difficult. That is the challenge facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, who, led by Shohei Ohtani and without Justin Dean on the roster, will look to capture a third consecutive title.

The offseason continues to bring plenty of developments, and in this case, another departure has been added to Dave Roberts’ roster. According to insider Francys Romero, who reported the news via his official X account, outfielder Esteury Ruiz is heading to the Miami Marlins.

The intriguing move also included a trade for minor league right-handed pitcher Adriano Marrero. As a result, the Dodgers opened up a spot on their 40-man roster, while Ruiz heads to Miami as a potential replacement for Dane Myers, who was dealt to Cincinnati.

Ruiz’s numbers with Dodgers last season

In his final season with the Dodgers, Ruiz served as a seldom-used reserve, struggling to find his rhythm with limited playing time. He posted a .190 batting average with just one home run and 2 RBIs, finishing the stint with a .594 OPS before moving on.

Marrero arrives in Los Angeles

As part of the trade, the Dodgers acquired Adrian Marrero, an intriguing 18-year-old pitcher from Cuba. Marrero showed significant promise in the Dominican Summer League, where he struck out 35 batters across 33 innings, flashing high-upside potential for his age.