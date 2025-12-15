NHL players with the most points in a single season: Record runs and historic campaigns

Some NHL seasons stop feeling normal by midwinter. One player keeps showing up on the scoresheet, night after night, turning points into routine and making the pace of production impossible to ignore.

The league has seen eras of wide-open ice and tighter systems, yet a few campaigns broke through context. These weren’t just hot streaks, but sustained runs that bent expectations over months.

Those record-setting point totals still anchor conversations about offense. They mark moments when talent, opportunity and timing aligned to produce seasons that refused to slow down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the player with the most points in a single season?

Way back in the mid-1980s, the NHL wasn’t just a league of high scoring, it was a stage for the most astonishing individual offensive output in the sport’s history. In the 1985–86 season, Wayne Gretzky etched his name into the record books by piling up an unprecedented 215 points across the regular campaign.

Wayne Gretzky (Source: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His feat came as part of a string of dominant years for the Edmonton Oilers. That singular season saw him combine 52 goals with 163 assists, setting a benchmark that has proven nearly untouchable for decades. His ability to influence the game at both ends of the ice redefined what a “great offensive season” looked like in professional hockey.

Advertisement

Decades later, his 215-point season remains a towering milestone in NHL lore. While modern stars like Connor McDavid have put up staggering numbers, the gap between those totals and his record illustrates just how singular that historic campaign was.

Advertisement