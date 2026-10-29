Red Wings come up with new Dylan Larkin plan as trade talks intensify

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly decided what to do with Dylan Larkin as trade talks appear to grow louder in the NHL.

With Dylan Larkin reportedly ready to take action against the Detroit Red Wings, a new update has completely changed the tune in Motor City. Ahead of a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Todd McLellan revealed that Larkin will be a healthy scratch.

According to a report circulating around the NHL, that’s how things will remain for the former captain until he’s finally traded. While Larkin’s trade could happen behind his back, it’s now clear he won’t be caught completely off guard. Instead, the center will be waiting to see what the future brings, most likely away from the ice to avoid injury.

“We will see how [interim general manager Shawn] Horcoff addresses this, but it sounds like current plan is for Larkin not to play until he is traded,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account.

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Larkin steps in to accelerate trade talks

After months of speculation, it seemed Larkin’s trade out of Motor City was dead in the water. So, what changed? It appears it took Larkin and his camp knocking on Montreal’s door with a not-so-happy face to change the status quo in Detroit.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

“Sounds like Larkin camp has applied pressure,” Frank Seravalli reported on X. There had been growing suspicion that Larkin and his camp could raise the stakes and force Detroit to take trade negotiations seriously, and it appears that suspicion has been confirmed.

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Indeed, the Red Wings may have been boycotting trade talks involving Larkin, and with the player finally reacting, the drama may soon be over.

Change in Larkin’s trade rumors

It’s been quite the turnaround. Less than 24 hours ago, the Red Wings denied that Larkin was being traded, stating that his absence from practice was only due to a maintenance day.

Either something happened between then and now, or Detroit was keeping something from the fans and media. In the end, the bubble has finally, seemingly, burst.

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What’s next?

Where exactly will Larkin be headed? That’s a different question. Based on the recent noise around the NHL, it looks like the Minnesota Wild remain the favorites to trade for Larkin. Maybe Detroit will accept a little less than its steep asking price in search of an immediate replacement for Larkin.

Perhaps Larkin won’t be traded immediately, but it’s certainly closer to happening today than it was yesterday. For Larkin, that’s a victory, and he’ll take these wins, however infinitesimal they may seem, every day.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin will likely be held out of the lineup until he is traded by the Detroit Red Wings.

of the lineup until he is traded by the Detroit Red Wings. Reports around the NHL state trade talks have intensified.

state trade talks have intensified. Larkin’s camp may have pressured Detroit to accelerate negotiations.