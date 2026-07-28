Amid Dylan Larkin drama, Red Wings could give Nicklas Lidstrom bigger role

As the offseason drama around Dylan Larkin extends, the Detroit Red Wings must make a decision regarding their front office, and Nicklas Lidstrom might be up for a promotion.

The Detroit Red Wings are in for a rollercoaster of an NHL offseason. Dylan Larkin asking for a trade may not be the biggest decision the organization has to make in the coming weeks. Instead, finding Steve Yzerman’s successor as general manager might be. According to a report, the role could be handed to Nicklas Lidstrom, who is already familiar with the front office in Detroit.

“I think that eventually Nicklas Lidstrom will be involved in some type of management capacity,” Jeff Marek commented on the Sekeres & Price podcast.

Considering Lidstrom is currently Detroit’s vice president of hockey operations, there’s reason to believe he could take over the reins as general manager. Lidstrom was appointed as VP of hockey ops in Jan. 2022, and a promotion might be in order for the 56-year-old ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

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Red Wings face key decisions

While Larkin makes the Red Wings speculate about his trade list, the franchise still has to determine who will serve as general manager heading into the 2026-27 NHL season. Yzerman has stepped down in a move reportedly made to convince Larkin to stay in Detroit, leaving the position vacant.

Lidstrom (middle) at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Without a sitting general manager, the Red Wings have had to put several key decisions on hold. Among them is Alex DeBrincat’s future. Although reports indicate DeBrincat won’t follow Larkin’s lead and request a trade, the uncertainty is driving fans crazy, as the team’s leading goal scorer isn’t under contract beyond next summer.

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Needless to say, Lidstrom—or whoever is ultimately appointed as the next general manager—will have to tackle these issues immediately. A lot is on the line for Detroit, and there is little time to waste.

Lidstrom’s résumé

Just like Yzerman, Lidstrom spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings and helped shape the best years in franchise history since the Original Six era ended. Lidstrom wore the Wings’ sweater for 20 seasons, leading the club to four Stanley Cups (1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008).

Although the “Yzerplan” didn’t quite work out for Detroit, the Red Wings may believe Lidstrom can get the organization over the hump and back where it belongs. Whether Lidstrom will actually be promoted to general manager remains to be seen, and such a decision could draw mixed opinions among the fan base.

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At the end of the day, no one can dispute Lidstrom’s NHL résumé as one of the greatest defensemen in league history. However, as an executive, his fingerprints are also all over a team that has now missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons.

Red Wings must snap playoff drough

As a player, Lidstrom never missed the postseason. As vice president of hockey operations, he has yet to help Detroit get back there. Whether that is a fair evaluation or not is up for debate, but the numbers are there. Just as they paint a clear picture of his success on the ice, they also illustrate how difficult things have been for the Red Wings’ front office in recent years.