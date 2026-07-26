Dylan Larkin makes Red Wings speculate about his trade list with offseason activities

Dylan Larkin has been up to a lot of public activities since requesting a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings, yet one of the latest has raised doubts about his preferred destination in the NHL.

Although it came at the expense of the Detroit Red Wings, as well as their reputation and future, Dylan Larkin has been very transparent as of late. He wants a change of scenery, so he asked for a trade out of Detroit. Because he has a no-trade clause (NTC), he submitted a four-team list (originally only three) of his preferred destinations in the NHL.

However, Larkin has been spending a lot of time with the Hughes brothers (Quinn, Jack, and Luke), leading fans to wonder if there could be a fifth club added to the list in the not-so-distant future.

On Saturday night, Larkin joined the Hughes brothers and other friends for a night out at an exclusive nightclub in New York City. NBA stars like Jalen Brunson and Michael Porter Jr. were also among the attendees. Still, Larkin’s appearance alongside the stars from the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils made waves across the NHL.

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Larkin and the Devils

For the time being, there has been no progress in trade talks, though. Still, reports indicate Larkin is fully convinced on leaving the Red Wings. It may not be long before Larkin, still the team’s captain, realizes he’ll have to broaden his options and make the task a bit easier on his organization.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Thus, and considering Larkin’s friendship with Jack and Luke Hughes, many believe the New Jersey Devils could become the fifth option if Detroit asks Larkin to add another team to his trade list.

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Larkin’s preferred teams

Larkin has made it clear he’ll be willing to waive his NTC if an offer comes through from one of the following teams: the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, or Dallas Stars. That’s the list, at least for the time being.

Detroit has no leverage, and whether it will ask its captain to expand the list or make do with it, only time will tell. The relationship seems past the point of no return and, even though the Red Wings reportedly demoted Steve Yzerman in an effort to keep Larkin, the trust has been broken.

Red Wings in a tough spot

Calling the Red Wings’ situation a shipwreck may be an exaggeration, but the captain is jumping ship regardless. Larkin’s trade request also triggered a domino effect, such as Patrick Kane’s decision to leave Detroit and take an apparent shot at the Red Wings while addressing his return to the Chicago Blackhawks. Many more pieces could soon fall.

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As painful as it may be for the front office in Motor City to admit, Larkin isn’t the only headache awaiting the next general manager to take over following Yzerman’s demotion.

Why Devils make sense

The Devils make sense, as they boast a young core with plenty of promise. Had New Jersey not parted ways with GM Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils would have had another element working in their favor, as Fitzgerald was a member of Team USA’s management staff at the Olympics. Clearly, that event has had a major impact on Larkin and his career.

Whether New Jersey is a destination Larkin is seriously considering—and perhaps one that is on the bubble—remains to be seen. What’s clearer is that Minnesota emerges as the top landing spot for Larkin, and him spending time with Quinn Hughes only fuels that belief.

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Still, it begs the question of whether the two younger Hughes brothers are doing their part to lure Larkin to New Jersey and, while they’re at it, bending Quinn’s ear as well. After all, Quinn could become a UFA next summer and playing with his brothers was always dream of his—one he never kept a secret.

As things stand, Larkin is holding his ground. However, it hasn’t done him much good. He hasn’t been traded yet, and with every passing day, more fans in Motor City are turning on him as the Michigan native’s story turns into a villain arc.