Red Wings reportedly have chance to convince Dylan Larkin to withdraw trade request

Despite the drama both sides have been throughout the summer, Dylan Larkin may not be traded from the Detroit Red Wings after all.

It felt all but certain that the Detroit Red Wings would trade Dylan Larkin ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. They might still do so, but a report around the league hints that the Red Wings may convince their captain to stay. It could all come down to who is hired to replace Steve Yzerman as general manager.

All eyes are on the Red Wings’ search for their next general manager. Detroit reportedly faces an urgent timeline to hire its new GM amid the Larkin trade request saga, but all hope isn’t lost just yet. In fact, if the Wings land the right candidate, Larkin might think twice before waiving his no-trade clause.

“I think maybe the change in management might—and I’m not speaking for Larkin—but it might change the dynamic a little bit to make him want to stay. I’m not sure that he ends up being traded,” Kevin Weekes said about Larkin’s future with the Red Wings on Off The Roster.

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If the Red Wings want to keep Larkin, they might be down to their last bullet in the chamber. Parting with Yzerman was a move in the right direction, but they must seal the deal now. However, while it would do wonders for the lineup, retaining Larkin after the captain cost them so much in the offseason and dragged the franchise’s reputation through the mud may not sit well with the fanbase.

Dylan Larkin in action.

Fans could oppose

Although Larkin walking back his trade request and starting the 2026-27 NHL season with the Red Wings remains a possibility, it wouldn’t come without a price. Most fans in Detroit have turned on Larkin and believe there is no going back.

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It has been made clear time and again throughout the offseason. Red Wings fans are returning the favor. Larkin asked to leave the organization, and the fanbase isn’t counting on him anymore.

No way back for Larkin

Thus, even if Larkin changes his mind and decides he wants to stay in Motor City, he will likely be treated to a hostile welcome when the puck drops. Some fans don’t agree and believe having Larkin on board makes the team better.

In fact, most will share that thought. Detroit is better with Larkin, but many don’t care. They feel betrayed by the home-state captain and want him gone. It’s no longer about doing what’s best for the organization; pride and pettiness are involved now.

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Staying with Red Wings could be for the worse

If Larkin is to start the season in Detroit, he will likely be booed all night long. It may wane as the days pass, but that would require the team to string together wins and Larkin to get off to the best start of his career. In more ways than one, by staying put, Larkin would be facing a lot more pressure than if he were to leave.

It’s been a long time since he asked out, and he hasn’t given the Red Wings many options to trade him in the NHL. The time for refunds is over, and it appears to be too late for Larkin to have a change of heart—at least, to do so and expect love and mercy from the fans. If he ends up staying, he will have to win them over.