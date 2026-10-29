Red Wings reportedly set to punish Dylan Larkin amid ongoing trade speculation

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings don't have the best of relationships right now, and amid trade speculation, it seems like a punishment is imminent.

The Detroit Red Wings and long-time star Dylan Larkin have reached a dramatic breaking point. After the forward informed the franchise that he would no longer play for the team, general manager Shawn Horcoff announced that the team is suspending the center without pay. At least while the franchise continues to explore trade scenarios.

The tension escalated rapidly after Larkin was initially scratched against the Chicago Blackhawks, with questions mounting over why Dylan Larkin wasn’t playing on October 29. The situation shifted from a maintenance issue to disciplinary action as Larkin’s camp pressured management for a swift resolution.

The Red Wings have reportedly made a key trade decision on Dylan Larkin to sit him out until a deal materializes. However, organizational leaders insist they will protect their long-term interests rather than rush into a lopsided swap that harms the team.

Advertisement

Why does Larkin want out of the Red Wings?

Larkin’s frustration has come from the pace of Detroit’s rebuild and their hardline stance in negotiations. Hence, reports that Dylan Larkin is frustrated with the Red Wings’ stance as trade rumors escalate with the Canadiens, Wild, and other potential suitors, have increased lately. Wanting to compete for a championship in the prime of his career, Larkin appears unwilling to endure another non-playoff campaign.

The amount of drama Dylan Larkin has managed to stir up in just one year is actually impressive 💀



(h/t @PeteBlackburn) pic.twitter.com/xbaoN3Yxwr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 29, 2026

At the same time, front-office priorities explain why Detroit won’t simply give away Dylan Larkin for pennies on the dollar. Detroit refuses to slash its asking price merely to accommodate an immediate exit. They have leverage because of Larkin’s 10-team no-trade clause limiting landing spots.

Advertisement

How much would a Larkin trade change the outlook of the NHL season?

Injecting a premier, two-way top-six center into the playoff picture would dramatically shift conference power balances overnight. Recent chatter indicates that a Stanley Cup contender is the favorite to trade for Dylan Larkin. That would be giving any acquiring heavyweight the dynamic middle-ice depth required for a deep spring run.

Whether landing in Minnesota, New Jersey, or an Atlantic Division rival, Larkin‘s arrival would instantly rearrange postseason seeding battles. For Detroit, the eventual return will reshape their salary structure and define the timeline of their ongoing franchise rebuild.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay after he requested a trade.

after he requested a trade. Dylan Larkin was scratched against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 29 as tensions escalated.

on October 29 as tensions escalated. Dylan Larkin holds a 10-team no-trade clause that limits potential trade landing spots.