Clay Holmes cannot guarantee his stay with NY Mets beyond MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and Clay Holmes could eventually depart from the New York Mets.

Clay Holmes was recently linked to the Chicago White Sox in a move that could take place ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While there have been no concrete developments, the pitcher told the media that his departure from Queens is “pretty likely.”

“Obviously, with the situation we’re in, we know that it’s pretty likely,” Holmes said after being asked whether it was possible that he would no longer be with the Mets after August 3.

After beginning the 2026 season with a 2.39 ERA, Holmes suffered a fractured fibula in mid-May after being hit by a line drive. Now, he will look to return to his best form, although it remains uncertain whether that will happen in New York or with another team.

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Holmes’ future appears to be away from Queens

Holmes potential departure from the Mets appears almost unavoidable primarily because contract extension talks have stalled with no substantive progress, making a pre-deadline deal the team’s best option. With the Mets shifting into seller mode to restock their farm system, retaining an expiring asset makes little strategic sense.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets.

Furthermore, because Holmes will almost certainly trigger his opt-out clause following the 2026 season to test free agency, New York’s front office faces immense pressure to trade him now rather than risk losing him for minimal compensation in the winter.

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Holmes’ numbers with the Mets

After signing with the New York Mets prior to the 2025 season and transitioning into a full-time starting role, Clay Holmes posted an 11–8 record with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 165.1 innings (33 starts) in 2025. Continuing as a key fixture in Queens, Holmes has built on that performance in 2026, recording a 4–4 record with a stellar 2.39 ERA, 45 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP across 52.2 innings in 9 starts.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets.

How could the Mets eventually replace Holmes?

If the Mets decide to move Clay Holmes ahead of the deadline, they will likely turn to veteran left-hander Sean Manaea and young starter Christian Scott (or rookie Zac Thornton) to absorb his rotation spot and workload. Manaea provides proven major-league experience to step back into a full-time starting role, while Scott gives New York high-upside rotation length as the front office relies on internal depth to keep the pitching staff intact for the stretch run.