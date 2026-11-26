Recently, one of the Boston Bruins' key players, Pavel Zacha, has been linked to a potential trade to the Minnesota Wild.

Although the NHL season is in full swing, several players could still find themselves on the move in the near future, with Pavel Zacha‘s name being linked to a potential move to the Minnesota Wild. While the asking price for an extension could be an obstacle, Zacha’s level of play might convince the Bruins to make the effort to keep him.

The price tag for a potential contract extension could be steep, but Elliotte Friedman indicated that “…they’re (Bruins) also playing really well, so I don’t know how much they’re gonna wanna tinker with what they’ve got.”

The Bruins are currently sitting in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, with Zacha playing a key role in the team’s performance. Will Boston be able to retain one of its standout players moving forward?

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Zacha’s numbers this season

Pavel Zacha is putting together another steady, reliable campaign for the Boston Bruins in 2026–27, racking up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and a +2 rating through his first 22 games.

Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins.

Logging a career-high 19:13 of ice time per night in a top-six role, the 29-year-old center has been especially productive on the man advantage with eight power-play points while winning 50.8% of his faceoffs—quietly tracking toward another 60-point season after posting a career-best 30 goals and 65 points a year ago.

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What’s Zacha’s contract situation with Bruins?

Pavel Zacha is in the final season of his four-year, $19 million deal with Boston, carrying a super team-friendly $4.75 million cap hit ($3.75 million in actual salary) before hitting unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027.

His contract includes an eight-team modified no-trade clause for 2026–27, giving him partial control over any potential move while making his expiring, affordable deal an attractive target for contenders if the Bruins don’t lock him up to an extension.

Key takeaways

Bruins reportedly could refrain from extending Pavel Zacha due to high asking price.

due to high asking price. Zacha is racking up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) this 2026 NHL season.

this 2026 NHL season. Zacha is in the final season of his four-year, $19 million deal with Bruins.