Why isn’t Brad Marchand playing today, Oct. 1, for Panthers vs Sharks?

Although they won't have Brad Marchand with them, the Florida Panthers hope to spoil another home-opener in the NHL as they visit the San Jose Sharks.

The Florida Panthers will be without their ultimate hostile-environment feeder when taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in the 2026-27 NHL season. After spoiling a banner-raising ceremony in their debut, without Brad Marchand as well, the Cats will look to play party-crashers again in Macklin Celebrini’s first game as Sharks captain.

Brad Marchand is out for the start of the NHL season as he is still rehabbing from offseason surgery on an undisclosed injury. Though the two-time Stanley Cup champion (2011 with the Boston Bruins and 2025 with the Florida Panthers) didn’t reveal the nature or location of his injury, he did disclose that it had been lingering for a while.

Marchand attempted to play through it and avoid surgery, but in the end, that wasn’t viable. The 38-year-old had to pay a visit to the operating room ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign. As a result, he will also miss the Panthers’ away game against the Sharks.

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“Unfortunately I had to have surgery,” Marchand revealed over the summer through his social media. “I was trying to fix without surgery but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute. With the time and the recovery I’m going to need I won’t be able to make it and play in [Zee’s Final Shift, the farewell charity game for Zdeno Chara].”

Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers.

How long will Marchand be out for the Panthers?

The original timeline announced by Marchand, Paul Maurice, and the Panthers pointed to the veteran winger missing at least the entire first month of the NHL regular season. With that timeline, Marchand’s return would have been trending toward November. However, Marchand has been making progress, even to Maurice’s amazement, and he might be back earlier than expected.

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“He is probably further ahead than we thought,’’ Maurice said per Florida Hockey Now. “The window is still there. So, I don’t know where he is at, but I think he is closer than the end of the month.“

Maurice’s injury update came on the heels of Marchand’s appearance at practice alongside the rest of the Panthers after the win over the Carolina Hurricanes on opening night of the NHL season. It was Marchand’s second on-ice appearance since the surgery, and perhaps the first truly meaningful one, as his previous one came during training camp when the team was going through a skills-heavy workout.

Who is replacing Marchand on the Panthers?

With Marchand placed on Injured Reserve (IR) by the Panthers, the team needed someone to fill in for the veteran on the third line alongside Finnish duo Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Rookie Sandis Vilmanis has been placed by Maurice alongside Lundell and Luostarinen and could remain there until Marchand is cleared to play again.

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Vilmanis made his NHL debut last season and has played 20 games since. The former fifth-round pick in 2022 was a pleasant surprise for the Cats amid the turmoil and injury bug last season, earning the coaches’ trust and the honor of playing on Florida’s third line.

Though outside the top six, the Panthers’ third forward group can match up against any line in the league. At least, it did when Marchand was healthy, and the expectation remains unchanged despite his injury. Thus, Vilmanis is in for a tall order.

Key takeaways

Brad Marchand missed the Panthers’ start while rehabbing from offseason surgery .

. Head coach Paul Maurice noted Marchand is progressing ahead of schedule .

. Sandis Vilmanis was placed on Florida’s third line to replace Marchand.