NY Rangers’ Braden Schneider could draw interest from three youth-filled teams

The uncertainty around Braden Schneider's future with the New York Rangers is far from cleared, and reports hint three NHL organizations that would make a lot of sense.

The New York Rangers have yet to figure out what they will do with Braden Schneider. For the time being, they will give the young defenseman another opportunity to prove himself during the 2026-27 NHL season.

However, if he fails to find his footing and the clock starts ticking, a trade may become the wisest option for the Blueshirts. If that happens, three teams with young rosters and a major need on the blue line could come knocking on Chris Drury’s door.

“I’ve wondered about defense-needy teams like the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks,” Vincent Mercogliano wrote on The Athletic about a potential trade involving Schneider.

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Ducks, Sharks, and Blackhawks make sense

Should any of the Ducks, Sharks, or Blackhawks call the Rangers to ask about Schneider, it wouldn’t be surprising. The three boast young lineups in which the offense features an elite center and enough talent—albeit to different extents on each team—to send chills down the spine of opposing defenses.

From left to right: Carlsson, Celebrini, and Bedard.

Another thing the three potential landing spots for Schneider have in common is that each has broken the piggy bank to extend its franchise center. Macklin Celebrini’s new contract with the Sharks set a record-breaking average annual value (AAV), while Leo Carlsson and Connor Bedard will still earn more than Celebrini next season. Still, there is a glaring void on the blue line for all three clubs, especially when it comes to depth.

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Indeed, each team has—or at least hopes it has—its franchise life-changing defenseman: Anaheim has Jackson LaCombe, San Jose drafted Keaton Verhoeff, and Chicago traded for Bowen Byram while hoping Artyom Levshunov develops into an elite blueliner. Going further down the pairings, however, that’s where trouble lies for the Ducks, Sharks, and Blackhawks.

Schneider could still enter his prime

Schneider, who is still only 24 years old, could turn out to be a crucial depth addition, and a long-term one at that. For him, a change of scenery may be all he needs, and for the Rangers, trading him wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world—provided they receive a fitting offer.

The Blueshirts know, even if they can’t figure it out themselves, that Schneider is fixable. Thus, they can’t demand top dollar, but they won’t settle for peanuts in return, either. Finding that sweet spot in between is what it’s all about.

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Perhaps it will be Anaheim, Chicago, or San Jose that comes through with the right offer. Or maybe a dark horse takes Schneider off the Blueshirts’ hands. The defenseman being re-signed in the Big Apple remains an option on the table, though it continues to inch closer to the edge with each passing day.

New Rangers in New York

New York revamped its defense during the offseason and, in fact, is in greater need of help in its top-six forward group. With Schneider, patience appears to be running low, and the fact the two sides agreed only to a one-year deal—largely to avoid arbitration—could indicate trouble.

Moreover, Mike Sullivan is trying to establish a new Rangers identity that hinges on Igor Shesterkin’s long-term commitment and a solid defensive corps. If Schneider finally breaks out and establishes himself, great. But if not, the Blueshirts have a backup plan. They made sure to lay the foundation during the offseason. Drafting Alberts Smits was further proof of that.

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Unlike what happened with Schneider, New York will hope not to burn out its first-round defenseman this time around. At least, that’s easier said than done while the regular season still feels distant. Once the puck drops and the team needs answers, the original plan may be tossed out the window.