With a Dylan Larkin deal complete, focus turns to Simon Edvinsson as a report reveals Detroit Red Wings' asking price across five teams.

Detroit Red Wings fans are still waiting to see how the reported trade talks involving Simon Edvinsson play out. With the trade deadline just around the corner, Detroit is actively shopping the Swedish blueliner, and word is getting out on the steep asking price among five potential suitors.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Oilers Now, the Red Wings are seeking young centers from the Boston Bruins, Utah Mammoth, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators, with Michael Hage already in the fold.

Friedman also noted that talks could hit a snag, warning that Detroit’s high demands might complicate negotiations and narrow the field of realistic landing spots for Edvinsson.

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While the Predators are making an aggressive push for Edvinsson—hinging on one key player to get a deal done, according to a report—the Red Wings could still pivot and move him elsewhere for the stretch run as the clock ticks down.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Which young centers could be in the mix for Edvinsson?

Boston could headline an offer with Fraser Minten—or field asks for James Hagens or Dean Letourneau—while Utah would likely dangle 2025 No. 4 overall pick Caleb Desnoyers since Logan Cooley is untouchable.

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In California, San Jose could part with Michael Misa or Will Smith while keeping Macklin Celebrini off the table. Anaheim would similarly protect Leo Carlsson, making 20-year-old Roger McQueen its primary top-six center chip.

Nashville is well-positioned to deal 2025 top-five pick Brady Martin, who sits behind Ryan O’Reilly and Shane Wright, alongside a secondary asset like David Edstrom. Landing a 6-foot-6, top-four defenseman like Edvinsson requires surrendering a blue-chip pivot, and any of these prospects would immediately reshape Detroit’s future down the middle.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly active shopping defenseman Simon Edvinsson ahead of the deadline.

defenseman Simon Edvinsson ahead of the deadline. Elliotte Friedman reported Detroit wants young centers from five NHL teams, including Nashville.

young centers from five NHL teams, including Nashville. The Nashville Predators could deal 2025 top-five pick Brady Martin for Simon Edvinsson.

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