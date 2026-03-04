Sidney Crosby could get help with trade as Penguins GM Kyle Dubas sends clear message amid Evgeni Malkin’s rumors

The Pittsburgh Penguins are closely monitoring their roster as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with general manager Kyle Dubas signaling that the team is prepared to make moves if the right opportunities arise.

With Sidney Crosby sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the urgency to add depth and support for the captain has become even more pronounced. The Pens are aiming to position themselves for a strong playoff push while also planning for sustained competitiveness.

According to a report from Josh Yohe, Dubas has been clear about the type of players the Penguins are targeting. “Dubas says he wants a forward and a defenseman at the deadline. Said the Chinakhov trade is the basic template of what he’s looking for, in other words, young, talented and team control for a while. Names like Dawson Mercer and Shane Wright come to mind. Gonna be interesting.”

Penguins could make a trade before deadline

Kyle Dubas’ comments underscore that the Penguins are weighing both immediate needs and future planning. With Crosby’s status still uncertain and the team navigating the competitive playoff landscape, Dubas appears ready to act decisively if suitable trades emerge.

Evgeni Malkin won’t get a contract extension with Penguins

Furthermore, Evgeni Malkin will not be receiving a contract extension from the Penguins this season, leaving the longtime star’s future in Pittsburgh uncertain. With no negotiations planned, the team and Malkin’s camp are taking a pause, which could have significant implications for both the roster and the organization’s long-term strategy.

