Sidney Crosby might lose Evgeni Malkin in 2026, but a key injury update could trigger blockbuster trade with NY Rangers

The latest injury update on Sidney Crosby could motivate Kyle Dubas and the Penguins to pursue a blockbuster trade.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby suffered a lower body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada, and his return date with the Pittsburgh Penguins is uncertain. However, a report from Taylor Haase gives the team hope.

“Sidney Crosby skated today in Cranberry with just a member of the Penguins’ staff and a practice goalie. He did a lot of stickhandling and shooting work, but didn’t seem to be limited at all in the skating he did. Moving with speed, making turns, crossing over in both directions.”

His status could be key for the Penguins ahead of the NHL trade deadline, as if the legend is ready to return soon, the team could make a big move to support him in the playoff race. Lately, the Penguins have been involved in many rumors, including possible interest in Vincent Trocheck, who could be leaving the New York Rangers.

Sidney Crosby’s injury

After the end of the Winter Olympics, the Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed that Sidney Crosby would be out for at least a month due to a lower bod injury. A week has already passed, and the recent update from Haase suggests that everything is going according to plan.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin might not play together next season

Another key point in recent days for Pittsburgh is the controversy regarding Evgeni Malkin’s contract extension. Sidney Crosby’s key teammate might leave Penguins in 2026 if no agreement is reached, and what is certain is that the player’s agent has told Geno that general manager Kyle Dubas will not negotiate this season.

NY Rangers and Mike Sullivan confirm roster moves amid Vincent Trocheck trade rumors

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
