Sidney Crosby injury is confirmed by Penguins legend with key update after 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby is back with the Penguins after the lower body injury he suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics playing for Team Canada. The legend provided an update on his situation, after Pittsburgh confirmed that the veteran will be out for at least a month.

“I feel good. Obviously, I want to be back out there as soon as possible. So, I just have to figure out what that looks like and how long it’s going to be. Find a way to make sure that I’m at my best when I come back. As far as a timeline, I think you’re just trying to wrap your head around each day and try to give yourself a chance to play. It’s different timelines for everybody, but, I don’t know if I was surprised. I didn’t really know what to expect. I hadn’t really had this specific injury before.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to stay in the playoff hunt without Crosby. What has been surprising is that the star said he was close to playing in the gold medal game against Team USA, but now won’t be able to return for another four weeks.

Sidney Crosby is out for a month with Penguins

Sidney Crosby was officially placed on injured reserve, and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that he will be out for at least four weeks. Despite this, the player insisted that he was close to returning during the Olympics for the final.

“I was close. A lot closer than I thought. A day or two after, I thought it might not be an option. So, the fact that I even had a chance or was close to it, yeah. The staff was unbelievable. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t something I could do. It came down to not be able to do it. If you can’t go out there and do your job and be relied upon with the guy next to you, then, you can’t force it. That’s really what it came down to.”

Now, all the attention on Crosby will be on his rehabilitation to be ready as soon as possible, aiming for a run to compete for the Stanley Cup. The positive news for the Penguins is that he hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season. There is hope.

