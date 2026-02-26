Sidney Crosby could return sooner than expected with Penguins after injury at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury while playing for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics. After his return from the tournament, the Penguins confirmed that the star would be out for at least one month.

However, according to a report by Josh Yohe, the veteran could return earlier than expected. “Some clarification on Sid’s injury timeline: There is a chance he could return sooner than 4 weeks. The minimum was 4 weeks from the time of the injury. However, he didn’t undergo the typical rehab routine because he tried to get ready for gold medal game. So, there is gray area.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the race to clinch a spot in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but Crosby’s absence could be a tough blow with less than two months remaining in the regular season.

Sidney Crosby’s recovery timeline with Penguins

When the Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed that Sidney Crosby would be out for a month, concern spread, as it suggested a much more serious injury than initially thought after the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Now, Yohe’s report provides a hopeful outlook regarding a possible early return for the team’s leader. What is certain is that, in recent days, very few details have been revealed about the type of injury the veteran is dealing with.

What is now official, following the Penguins’ announcement, Crosby’s statement, and the latest reports, is that Sidney is not out for the entire season and will have a real opportunity to contribute to a playoff push with Pittsburgh.

