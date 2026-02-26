Is Sidney Crosby playing today for Penguins vs Devils after injury with Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics?

Concern escalated in Pittsburgh when Sidney Crosby left Canada’s quarterfinal against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics with a lower-body injury, an exit that ruled him out of both the semifinal and the gold-medal game.

Crosby confirmed the injury required further evaluation upon his return to the NHL, with the Penguins closely monitoring his recovery during the post-Olympic break and adjusting practice workloads accordingly.

As the franchise gears up to face the New Jersey Devils, the focus has shifted to medical updates, on-ice participation and how quickly its captain can regain full rhythm after the setback overseas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Sidney Crosby playing today for the Penguins?

The talk around Sidney Crosby heading into tonight’s Penguins matchup isn’t just a roster question, it’s become the NHL’s most discussed injury situation this week. He will not be taking part in the game against the Devils.

The Penguins placed their 38-year-old captain on injured reserve this week after further evaluation of his lower-body injury, confirming Crosby’s injury in a move that underscores how seriously the club is treating his reintegration into the lineup.

Advertisement

Latest updates from team sources confirm that the minimum absence expected is around four weeks, meaning the timeline now overlaps with this stretch of NHL games following the Olympic break.

Advertisement

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2026 (Source: Brett Holmes/Getty Images)

Advertisement

While the player himself acknowledged he was “close” to playing late in the Olympic run, the medical staff ultimately decided he needed more time to properly recover before resuming competitive hockey.

During a recent interview, according to NHL sources, the center not only addressed what happened at the 2026 Winter Olympics and shared his thoughts on Czech defenseman Radko Gudas, but also spoke about his return to league play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Feel good. Obviously I want to be back out there as soon as possible. So, just have to figure out what that looks like, how long it’s going to be and, you know, find a way to make sure that I’m at my best when I come back“, Crosby said.