Penguins reportedly divided over GM Kyle Dubas’ $32M Ville Koivunen gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a major commitment to Ville Koivunen this offseason, but not everyone inside the building was reportedly convinced that an eight-year deal was the right move.

Koivunen signed an eight-year, $32 million contract, locking him into Pittsburgh through what could become a significant portion of his prime years. The Penguins clearly believe the young forward can develop into an important piece of their next era, but the decision has generated debate both among fans and within the Pens.

NHL insider Josh Yohe reported that the contract remains a heavily discussed topic in Pittsburgh, with some members of the organization reportedly questioning whether the Penguins should have made such a long-term commitment to a player who remains largely unproven at the NHL level.

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Penguins reportedly not fully on board with Koivunen deal

According to NHL insider Josh Yohe, the size and length of Ville Koivunen’s contract are what make the decision particularly intriguing. The Penguins are committing $4 million annually for eight seasons to a player without a lot of experience in the league.

“The eight-year, $32 million deal for Koivunen remains a hotly discussed topic among fans, and they’re not alone. Not everyone in the organization was thrilled with Dubas’ decision to give the unproven Koivunen a long-term deal.”

That does not necessarily mean the Penguins view the contract as a mistake. Rather, it highlights the level of risk involved. Koivunen has shown potential, but the Pens are betting on what he can become rather than simply paying him for what he has already accomplished. For general manager Kyle Dubas, the potential reward apparently outweighs that uncertainty.

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Why do the Penguins believe Ville Koivunen can become a key player?

The Penguins’ front office has been impressed by Koivunen’s offseason, particularly the work he has done to address one of the biggest weaknesses identified during his first NHL season: physical strength.

According to Yohe, Koivunen has made a major commitment in the gym this summer. That work is designed to help him stay on the puck and withstand the physical demands of an 82-game NHL season after opponents were able to knock him off the puck too easily.

Yohe also reported that analytics played a major role in Pittsburgh’s decision to give Koivunen the long-term contract. Team sources told him that the Penguins’ internal evaluation strongly supports the idea that the young forward has the underlying qualities necessary to become a valuable player.

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“The front office is extremely impressed with the summer Koivunen has had. He’s hit the gym in a big way, addressing his biggest problem: lack of strength. He was knocked off the puck with ease during his first full NHL season. More than anything, analytics played a role in the Penguins’ decision to take a chance on Koivunen, according to team sources who spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.”

That helps explain why Dubas was willing to take such a significant gamble. The Penguins are not simply betting on Koivunen’s current production; they are betting on his development, physical improvement and the data suggesting that his potential is worth the long-term investment.

The contract could ultimately become one of Dubas’ most important decisions as Pittsburgh transitions toward the future. If Koivunen takes a major step forward, the $4 million annual salary could look like a bargain. If his development stalls, however, the eight-year commitment could become a significant burden for the Penguins.