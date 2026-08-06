Penguins make huge commitment to Ville Koivunen with surprising contract

The Penguins have made a major investment in one of their brightest young talents.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially secured one of the organization’s most promising young players for the foreseeable future. The Pens announced that Ville Koivunen has signed a new contract, reinforcing their belief that the Finnish forward will be a key part of the franchise.

The most eye-catching aspect of the agreement is its length. Koivunen received an eight-year contract worth $4 million per season, a major commitment from Pittsburgh despite the 23-year-old having only recently made the jump to the NHL.

The deal signals just how highly the Penguins view Koivunen as they balance competing in the present while preparing for the future. By committing to Koivunen through a lengthy extension, GM Kyle Dubas has made it clear that the promising player can bridge both phases of the team’s future.

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Ville Koivunen showed promise during the 2025-26 season

Ville Koivunen split the 2025-26 campaign between the NHL and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. At the NHL level, he recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in 39 games.

However, in the AHL, he emerged as one of the organization’s most productive young forwards, posting great numbers: 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points in just 34 games. Ville led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in assists, ranked second in total points, and finished with the team’s best points-per-game average.

From 2021 until 2024, Koivunen spent three seasons with Karpat in Finland’s top professional league. He was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (51st overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft before being acquired by Pittsburgh in the March 2024 trade.

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A key piece for the Penguins’ present and future

General manager Kyle Dubas clearly sees Koivunen as much more than a young prospect. The Penguins expect him to help maximize the remaining championship window alongside veterans Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Erik Karlsson, while also becoming one of the cornerstones of the franchise once the Pens fully transition into a rebuilding era.