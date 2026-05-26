Evgeni Malkin re-signs with Penguins, joins Sidney Crosby in last year under contract

While Sidney Crosby is away with Team Canada, the Pittsburgh Penguins got to work and have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Evgeni Malkin back for the 2026-27 NHL season.

Sidney Crosby will be coming home from the 2026 IIHF World Championship to a pleasant surprise in the City of Bridges. The Pittsburgh Penguins are keeping the duo together for the 2026-27 NHL campaign, as Evgeni Malkin has reportedly put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Although Crosby is showing no signs of retiring anytime soon, he will turn 39 before the 2026-27 NHL season. At some point, he will hang up the skates. Considering Crosby is entering the final season of his contract in Pittsburgh, it leaves room for speculation.

Maybe he and Malkin will have their last dance next campaign. Still, that is all talk and—for fans in Pittsburgh—concern for the future. For the time being, the Pens can be joyful that Malkin is staying for one more year.

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“Evgeni Malkin is returning to the Penguins for a 21st season. He’s signing a one-year extension,” Chris Johnston reported on his X account. “His extension is worth $5.5 million guaranteed.”

Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Scotiabank Saddledome

Malkin’s brand new contract

According to Johnston, Malkin’s new contract includes a full no-movement clause, as well as several bonuses that could spike his total earnings for the 2026-27 season. Per Puck Pedia, Malkin could add $500,000 in games-played bonuses: $250,000 for participating in 42 outings and an extra $250,000 if he plays in 63 games.

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Moreover, Malkin would secure $1 million if the Penguins make the postseason, and an extra $500,000 for each round they advance. All things considered, if the Penguins win the Stanley Cup and he indeed plays in 63 regular season games, Malkin would make $9 million in 2026-27.

Last season, Malkin was under his four-year, $24.4 million deal ($6.1 million cap hit). Thus, the Penguins have retained him while saving roughly 10% in cap space. The difference will be paid in bonuses that don’t affect the team’s space.

EVGENI MALKIN’S CONTRACT 2025-26 2026-27 TERM 4 YEARS, $24,400,000 1 YEAR, $5,500,000 BASE SALARY $1,000,000 $2,500,000 SIGNING BONUS $3,800,000 $3,000,000 PERFORMANCE BONUSES — $3,500,000 CAP HIT $6,100,000 $5,500,000 AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE $6,100,000 $9,000,000

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Crosby’s contract situation

As part of his two-year, $17.4 million extension signed in September 2024, Crosby has one season left under contract in Pittsburgh. Starting on July 1, he is eligible to sign a new deal. Most signs would indicate that is something the Penguins would do in a heartbeat. However, it remains to be seen what Crosby envisions for his future.

Under Dan Muse, the team exceeded offseason expectations and reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Pens were bounced in the opening round by cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers. Whether Crosby believes this past season was the start of something great or merely an oasis in the desert remains to be seen.

If his thinking leans toward the latter, then he may not want to sign a new contract with the team with which he has won three Stanley Cups and the only organization he has ever known in the NHL. Most likely, if next season is the end of the road, Crosby would request a trade ahead of the deadline so as not to walk into free agency and leave Pittsburgh with nothing in return for his departure.

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Sidney Crosby during Hockey Canada’s 2025 Orientation Camp.

Tomorrow’s problem

Still, once again, that is all talk for the future. As it stands, Sidney Crosby must be excited that the longest-tenured trio in league history—Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang—is staying together for another campaign.

Although none of the three is an actual Pittsburgher, they have lived in the City of Bridges for so long that they have learned a lesson: they will cross that bridge when they come to it.

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In the meantime, Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and the Penguins will simply enjoy the trip and take in the views, which are as breathtaking now as they were when they first arrived in The Burgh.