What happens if Ducks win or lose vs Predators today at Bridgestone Arena in 2025-26 NHL regular season finale?

The Anaheim Ducks head into their regular-season finale against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena with their playoff seeding still in flux, despite already clinching a postseason berth earlier this week.

Joel Quenneville‘s team snapped an eight-year playoff drought, but their final position in the Western Conference remains undecided. They arrive with 90 points and locked in a tight Pacific Division race alongside teams like the Oilers.

Meanwhile, Andrew Brunette‘s team has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Predators still bring competitive form into the finale and recently defeated Anaheim 5-0 in their last meeting.

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What happens if Ducks beat Predators today?

If the Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators, they earn 2 points and can move up to second place in the Pacific Division if the Edmonton Oilers lose in regulation, improving their playoff seeding and first-round matchup.

Mason McTavish celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates in 2026 (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

That jump is critical for playoff positioning. Finishing second would likely set up a first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, while remaining in third would mean facing the Edmonton Oilers instead.

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What happens if Ducks and Predators tie today?

If the Ducks and Predators are tied after regulation, Anaheim secures at least 1 point, while the overtime or shootout winner earns 2 and the loser gets 1, keeping their playoff seeding scenario open.

There are no ties in the NHL standings, so any game tied after 60 minutes goes to overtime. That guarantees them at least one point, which can still be valuable in a tightly packed race where a single point can determine final seeding.

They could still finish in a Pacific Division spot, but would need other results to go their way to avoid slipping into a wild-card position, where the playoff path becomes significantly tougher.

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What happens if Ducks lose to Predators today?

If the Ducks lose in regulation, they earn 0 points, while an overtime or shootout loss gives them 1 point, and either outcome could push them toward a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings.

Even though Anaheim has already clinched a playoff berth, their margin in the standings remains tight. A regulation loss would leave them exposed to being overtaken by nearby teams, potentially dropping them out of the top three.

That shift would have major consequences. Instead of a divisional matchup, the Ducks would likely face a top-seeded team in the first round—most notably the Colorado Avalanche, who finished with the best record in the conference.