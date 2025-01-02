Team Canada star Gavin McKenna voices harsh message to doubters ahead of World Juniors quarterfinal

Pressure is high for Canada at the IIHF World Juniors Championship. The host nation must flip the script after the 2024 World Juniors disappointing result. Despite featuring interesting NHL prospects, Canada hasn’t been off to the best start this year. Ahead of the quarterfinals clash against Czechia, star Gavin McKenna issued a bold comment to the doubters.

Canada moved on to the elimination round in third place in their group. Canada suffered an embarrassing misstep against Latvia, losing 3-2 on a shootout. To add insult to injury, Team USA handed them a deflating 4-1 loss in the last game of the group stage. Thanks to its victories over Finland and Germany, Canada advanced as the third best team from Group A. Thus, Canada will take on the second-seed from Group B, Czechia.

Forward Gavin McKenna has a lot of eyes on him. The 17-year-old is the youngest player in Canada’s roster, and the eighth-youngest to ever participate in the World Juniors. He is widely considered a generational talent, poised to become the NHL’s next superstar. McKenna will be eligible for the 2026 NHL entry Draft.

“We got some people in our own country doubting us, so I don’t know. Just want to prove them wrong,” Gavin McKenna stated prior to the quarterfinals game, via TSN. “I’ve been trying my best to stay away from [the noise]. And honestly, for me it doesn’t really get to me, it fuels me.”

Gavin McKenna #9 of Team Canada celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship against Team Finland at Canadian Tire Centre December 26, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

NHL teams take note

McKenna’s blunt statement made waves. The teenager showcased his personality and delivered a powerful message, not only to Team Canada’s skeptics but also offering intriguing insight into himself. NHL teams have certainly taken notice, and they may have their own interpretations of his words.

Some general managers may admire this fiery response, while others might be put off by it. However, when McKenna steps onto the ice, everyone will agree that he is special—and he’s determined to become the next big thing in hockey.

So far in the World Juniors, McKenna hasn’t been a one-man wrecking crew. He scored one goal, through four games with Canada in the competition. However, his firepower is undeniable.

McKenna leads the Western Hockey League with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 30 games this season. Prior to leaving for World Juniors, he carried a 14-game point streak (10 goals, 21 assists) dating to Nov. 6, per NHL.com.

