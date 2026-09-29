Why isn’t Sergei Bobrovsky playing for the Panthers in the 2026-27 NHL season?

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will be one of the players who will not suit up for the Florida Panthers during the 2026-27 NHL season.

Roster moves have been a constant ahead of the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, and the Florida Panthers have been no exception. Veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky parted ways with Paul Maurice’s team after contract negotiations broke down over a full no-trade/no-movement clause, ultimately leading him to seek a new destination.

Where did Bobrovsky land for the season? The Russian goaltender agreed to an intriguing deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, signing a three-year, $21 million contract.

With that in mind, Maurice has two goaltenders at his disposal for the new campaign. Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid will be the two netminders tasked with protecting the Panthers’ goal and keeping the opposition off the scoreboard.

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Bobrovsky’s time in Florida

Sergei Bobrovsky arrived in Sunrise as a marquee unrestricted free agent in July 2019, signing a massive seven-year, $70 million contract that immediately established him as the franchise’s cornerstone goaltender. Already a two-time Vezina Trophy winner during his time with Columbus, Bobrovsky’s tenure with the Panthers evolved from early scrutiny into a defining championship legacy.

Sergei Bobrovsky during his time with the Florida Panthers.

Over six core seasons with South Florida, he amassed well over 150 regular-season victories—highlighted by a franchise-record 39 wins in the 2021–22 campaign—and posted a reliable GAA hovering around 2.60 to go with a .907 save percentage.

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His ultimate impact came in the postseason, where Officer Bobrovsky anchored three consecutive Prince of Wales trophies and back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025, forever altering the trajectory of the Florida Panthers organization.

Key takeaways