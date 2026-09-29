Why isn’t Patrik Laine playing for the Canadiens in the 2026-27 NHL season?

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2026-27 NHL season with sky-high expectations, a big chip on their shoulder, but no Patrik Laine on their final roster.

Entering the 2026-27 season, the Montreal Canadiens boast many of the faces that have become household names in the NHL thanks to their performances in Quebec’s Metropolis. Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki, and Ivan Demidov are all still on the Habs. Patrik Laine, however, is not. Coming off a deflating 2025-26 campaign, the Canadiens decided to let Laine go.

Laine’s time in Montreal was largely affected by injuries. Playing in a contract year last season, Laine missed months while recovering from core muscle surgery. When he was healthy again, head coach Martin St. Louis decided the Habs were better off without the Finnish sniper.

Laine played only five games in the 2025-26 NHL campaign and didn’t play a single game in the minors, either. Coming off a long period of inactivity, Montreal decided not to extend Laine an offer. Laine hit the free-agent market but has yet to sign with an NHL club as the Canadiens start their regular-season journey.

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Laine remains an unrestricted free agent

Over the course of the summer, Laine has reportedly drawn interest from four teams, but nothing has materialized into a formal contract offer. In fact, most reports around Laine suggest teams looking into him are only interested in signing him to a professional tryout (PTO) deal.

Patrik Laine at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

It makes sense: Laine has played only five games since October 2025, and he’s recorded a single assist in them. Laine’s 20-goal campaign in 2024-25 remains an encouraging sign that Laine may have some gas left in the tank for those bold enough to roll the dice on the 28-year-old.

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It can still happen. If a team finds itself in need of scoring and power-play help, and Laine remains available, it’d make sense to pursue the once-44-goal scorer. However, based on its actions and every report over the summer, it most definitely won’t be Montreal.

Laine’s stats in Montreal

Through two seasons with the Canadiens, Laine appeared in 57 games (missing 107 outings), registering 20 goals and 14 assists for a total of 34 points (0.60 points per game). Not only did his production in Montreal spell the end of his tenure there, but his concerning availability also complicated things for Laine as he searches for a new home in the NHL.

Key takeaways

The Montreal Canadiens let Patrik Laine go after a deflating 2025-26 campaign.

after a deflating 2025-26 campaign. Core muscle surgery caused the Finnish sniper to miss months last season.

caused the Finnish sniper to miss months last season. Four NHL teams have reportedly shown interest, but no formal contract materialized.