Edwards, who has become one of the league’s brightest stars, has demonstrated his ability to lead and shine on the international stage. His participation in the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games positioned him as one of the fundamental pillars of the American team. However, the player has chosen to focus on his development in the NBA.

What decision has Anthony Edward made after the Paris 2024 Olympics?

After Team USA’s brilliant performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Edwardswas asked about his participationin the 2027 FIBA World Cup, which will take place in Qatar, Edwards said shortly and directly. “Hell nah,” Edwards said concerning the World Cup, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States celebrates during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Edwards’ future in the NBA

Anthony Edwards is destined to become one of the best players in the NBA in the coming years. His combination of talent, youth, and winning mentality position him as a future star of the league.

The experience gained at the Olympic Games will be invaluable to hisdevelopment as a player. Sharing the court with legends such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant has allowed him to grow and learn from the best.

Edwards’ decision has sparked controversyand debate in the basketball world. While some understand and respect his choice, others regret losing such an exceptional talent in future international competitions. Despite this, the player will continue to be a reference for the U.S. national team and is expected to participate in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.