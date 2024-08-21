Flag football QB says he's better than Mahomes, calls out NFL players who want to play in the Olympics

QB Darrell Doucette claims to be better than Patrick Mahomes and sends a warning to NFL players towards the Olympics.

The upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will feature the addition of several new sports, including flag football, a relatively unknown sport to many. Interestingly, one of its top stars has claimed to be better than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and issued a warning to some NFL players.

The inclusion of flag football in the upcoming 2028 Olympics is just one of many new features to look forward to. Although it may not have the same popularity as the NFL, it shares some similarities with American football. Some of its top players have even dared to compare themselves with the NFL‘s biggest stars.

In addition to flag football, several new sports will be introduced at the 2028 Games: baseball (including its softball version), cricket, lacrosse, and squash—previously featured in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics—will all be among the new sports introduced in Los Angeles.

Darrell Doucette, one of the top figures in flag football, not only challenges Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes but also issued a strong warning to NFL players.

A general view of the Official Olympic Flag taken during the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, Korea.

What did Doucette say to Mahomes?

The starting quarterback for the U.S. flag football team stated: “At the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game,” said Doucette, via Overtime, per how bout those CHIEFS on X, formerly Twitter. “I know he’s right now the best in the league. I know he’s more accurate. I know he has all of these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The stern warning to NFL players

Besides claiming to be superior to QB Patrick Mahomes, Doucette issued a strong warning to other NFL players: “I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are—they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics,” Doucette said, Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Guardian, via Bleacher Report. “Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect.”