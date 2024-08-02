Canada face off against Germany in a thrilling 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal showdown, promising an electrifying spectacle that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss a single moment of the action—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
The heroic Canadian team, after moving to the next round despite a significant points deduction, are poised to compete on equal terms this time, eliminating any sporting disadvantages. This renewed confidence positions them as strong contenders for the gold medal once again.
Standing in their way are Germany, who secured second place in Group B following a convincing 4-1 victory over Zambia. While Germany acknowledges they are not the favorites against the Canadians, they are determined to pull off an upset and secure a spot among the tournament’s top four teams.
Source: Livesoccertv.com
