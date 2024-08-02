Canada face Germany for the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal. For essential details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your region, keep it locked here.

Canada vs Germany: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Canada face off against Germany in a thrilling 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal showdown, promising an electrifying spectacle that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss a single moment of the action—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Canada vs Germany live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The heroic Canadian team, after moving to the next round despite a significant points deduction, are poised to compete on equal terms this time, eliminating any sporting disadvantages. This renewed confidence positions them as strong contenders for the gold medal once again.

Standing in their way are Germany, who secured second place in Group B following a convincing 4-1 victory over Zambia. While Germany acknowledges they are not the favorites against the Canadians, they are determined to pull off an upset and secure a spot among the tournament’s top four teams.

Canada vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (August 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Vanessa Gilles of Canada – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Canada vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia 8

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo