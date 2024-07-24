Canada and New Zealand will clash on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising a thrilling start to the tournament. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action—stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch every intense moment of this high-stakes matchup.
[Watch Canada vs New Zealand live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The women’s soccer tournament is set to kick off, showcasing the world’s strongest national teams in what promises to be an Olympic-caliber spectacle. Right from the first Matchday, fans can expect high-stakes clashes that could shape the entire tournament, despite it being just the opening round.
In a marquee matchup, two global powerhouses, Canada and New Zealand, will face off in a battle that could very well decide the top spot in Group A. Both teams are favorites to lead their group, making this showdown not just a key fixture but a thrilling contest that promises to be really electrifying.
Canada vs New Zealand: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Canada vs New Zealand: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca, CBC, ICI Radio-Canada Live
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 5 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes Live