Canada face off against New Zealand on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Find all the key details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Canada and New Zealand will clash on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising a thrilling start to the tournament. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action—stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch every intense moment of this high-stakes matchup.

The women’s soccer tournament is set to kick off, showcasing the world’s strongest national teams in what promises to be an Olympic-caliber spectacle. Right from the first Matchday, fans can expect high-stakes clashes that could shape the entire tournament, despite it being just the opening round.

In a marquee matchup, two global powerhouses, Canada and New Zealand, will face off in a battle that could very well decide the top spot in Group A. Both teams are favorites to lead their group, making this showdown not just a key fixture but a thrilling contest that promises to be really electrifying.

Canada vs New Zealand: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Milly Clegg of New Zealand – IMAGO / Pascu Mendez

Canada vs New Zealand: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca, CBC, ICI Radio-Canada Live

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 5 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes Live