Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal just shook the world of sports with a massive decision ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A few days ago, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set final at Roland Garros. Thanks to that victory, the Spaniard became the youngest player in tennis history to win a Grand Slam on each of the surfaces: hard, grass and clay.

In the same tournament, Rafael Nadal fell in the first round against the German star making the possibility of retirement seem increasingly likely. The last few months have been very tough for the legend battling injuries with age as a key factor.

However, 2024 is a special year due to the Olympics which also will be held at Paris. Novak Djokovic will try to win the only big title he’s missing, Alcaraz could get closer to a career Golden Slam and Nadal might achieve the dream farewell.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will play together in 2024 Paris Olympics

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, through coach David Ferrer, announced the names that will make up the national team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreño and Alejandro Davidovich.

Of course, the news that shook the world is about the doubles event, considering that Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal have agreed to play together, aiming to win the gold medal for their country.

Has Rafael Nadal won gold medal in the Olympics?

Rafael Nadal won the individual gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and also secured the doubles title at Rio 2016, playing alongside Marc Lopez. It is important to mention that, on an individual level, Nadal is the only member of the Big Three (Djokovic, Federer) to have achieved this feat.

In doubles, Roger Federer won gold in 2008 with Stan Wawrinka, but he never managed to achieve the career Golden Slam in singles. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic only has a bronze medal in singles (2008), making Paris his last opportunity to reach the top of the podium.

Will Carlos Alcaraz play in 2024 Paris Olympics?

Carlos Alcaraz will make his Olympic debut at Paris 2024. Considering that the tournament will be held at Roland Garros, where he recently lifted the Musketeers’ Trophy, the 21-year-old is the clear favorite. If Alcaraz wins the gold medal, the only major title he would be missing is the Australian Open.