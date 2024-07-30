Colombia and Canada are gearing up for an electrifying showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising a must-watch spectacle that will keep fans riveted. Be sure to catch every thrilling moment live—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
As the final Matchday of a contentious group stage arrives, the spotlight is on Canada, a team embroiled in controversy yet still in contention for advancement. Despite being favorites to top their group, the Canadians find themselves battling a 6-point deficit. However, hope remains alive; a victory could pave their path to the next round, pending the outcomes in the other two groups.
Canada face Colombia, a team with its own aspirations of making history. A win or even a draw could secure Colombia’s place in the next stage, and they are determined to seize this opportunity. The stakes are high for both teams, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the group stage.
Colombia vs Canada: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 1)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 1)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 1)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 1)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 1)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 1)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Colombia vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca, CBC
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television Sports, RCN Live Claro Sports
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy Eurosport Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia, 9 HD
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSE