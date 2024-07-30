Colombia play against Canada on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. For essential details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your region, keep it locked here.

Colombia and Canada are gearing up for an electrifying showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising a must-watch spectacle that will keep fans riveted. Be sure to catch every thrilling moment live—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

As the final Matchday of a contentious group stage arrives, the spotlight is on Canada, a team embroiled in controversy yet still in contention for advancement. Despite being favorites to top their group, the Canadians find themselves battling a 6-point deficit. However, hope remains alive; a victory could pave their path to the next round, pending the outcomes in the other two groups.

Canada face Colombia, a team with its own aspirations of making history. A win or even a draw could secure Colombia’s place in the next stage, and they are determined to seize this opportunity. The stakes are high for both teams, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the group stage.

Colombia vs Canada: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 1)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 1)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 1)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 1)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 1)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Colombia vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca, CBC

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television Sports, RCN Live Claro Sports

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy Eurosport Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia, 9 HD

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSE