In a spy scandal that has rocked Canadian soccer, a report has investigated that both the men’s and women’s national team programs have spied on opponents for years with the use of drones, even forcing staff to do so.

In a scandal that could have a huge impact and implications for Canadian soccer as a whole, a report by TSN indicates that the Canadian Soccer Federation has participated in drone spying for years—starting as early as 2019 during the men’s World Cup qualification campaign for Qatar 2022, continuing through the 2021 Women’s Olympic tournament, and extending to as recently as the 2024 Copa America, where Canada reached the semifinals.

It all began late Thursday when TSN reported that Canada’s men’s and women’s national soccer teams had been using drones to spy on opponents for several years and coaching cycles. The damning report led the Canadian Olympic Committee to announce that Bev Priestman had been suspended from her coaching duties of the women’s national team, and subsequently, the Canadian Soccer Federation sent her home.

Sources told TSN that employees were “pushed” into participating in the spying. In fact, those who refused could lose their jobs if they did not conform to the Federation’s demands.

The Canada Spy Scandal in a Timeline

Nov. 15, 2019: Canada used a drone to record a U.S. training session before a game in Florida, which the U.S. won 4-1.

Canada used a drone to record a U.S. training session before a game in Florida, which the U.S. won 4-1. 2021 Summer Olympics (Tokyo): Canada’s coaching staff filmed closed-door training sessions of opponents, including Japan, using discrete methods.

July 2022: A Canadian contractor attempted to film a private training session of the Panama women's national team. The Panamanian Football Federation lodged a complaint with Canada Soccer and Concacaf.

Two years before Tokyo Olympics (date not specified): A Canada Soccer contractor scheduled to travel to Australia for the 2023 Women's World Cup was informed that their role included recording opposing teams' training sessions. When they refused, their trip was canceled, and a staff member replaced them.

2023 Women’s World Cup (Australia): A Canada Soccer staff member was sent to record training sessions of opposing teams, replacing a contractor who had refused the task.

Monday: Joseph Lombardi, a Canadian assistant coach, was caught by French police using a drone to spy on New Zealand's training sessions.

Joseph Lombardi, a Canadian assistant coach, was caught by French police using a drone to spy on New Zealand’s training sessions. Wednesday: The Canadian Olympic Committee announced that assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi had left the team. The announcement also included Bev Priestman’s suspension as head coach due to involvement in historical drone use.

Wednesday: The Canadian Olympic Committee announced that assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi had left the team. The announcement also included Bev Priestman's suspension as head coach due to involvement in historical drone use.

Canada Soccer and FIFA announced investigations into the allegations of spying, focusing on the drone incident in France and the historical ethical practices of both the men's and women's national team programs.

Canada Soccer and FIFA announced investigations into the allegations of spying, focusing on the drone incident in France and the historical ethical practices of both the men’s and women’s national team programs. Thursday: Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their Olympic tournament opener.

With a lot of egg on their face, Kevin Blue, CEO of Canada Soccer, spoke to the media on Friday and made more eye-raising confessions, stating, “There is evidence of attempted drone use during Copa America,” as reported by Taylor Twellman.

All eyes will now focus on FIFA, as they have begun their internal investigation, which could result in one of the biggest sanctions to a national team and confederation in history. FIFA will have a lot of work to do, especially since Canada is one of three host nations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.