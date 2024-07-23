In the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, France U23 face off against the United States U23 on Matchday 1. Find all the key details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

France U23 and the United States U23 are gearing up for an electrifying showdown in their opening match of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action—stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash.

[Watch France U23 vs United States U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling events, with several teams vying for the title. Leading the pack is the home team, France U23, a formidable force in the sport for years. The French squad faces the daunting challenge of securing gold on home soil, a feat they haven’t accomplished since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Their primary competition comes from the United States U23 team, eager to replicate the success their female counterparts have enjoyed in recent years. Despite not being the favorites, the American squad is determined to pull off an upset against the hosts, adding to the high stakes and excitement surrounding the tournament.

France U23 vs United States U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 25)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 25)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 7:00 PM (ET)

France U23 vs United States U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, Eurosport France, France 2

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy

Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, TUDN

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo.