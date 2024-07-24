Germany are set to square off against Australia on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes showdown promises to deliver intense action, and fans won’t want to miss a single moment. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch all the excitement.
The women’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is set to deliver electrifying action right from the start. The opening day features six high-stakes matches, showcasing the pinnacle of women’s soccer talent. Fans won’t want to miss a single moment as the world’s best teams battle it out on the grand stage.
One of the standout clashes in Group C pits Germany against Australia, two formidable contenders vying for crucial points. With the USWNT favored to top the group, every point is critical for securing the second spot. Both Germany and Australia are well aware of the stakes, and they are prepared to give it their all in pursuit of three valuable points.
Germany vs Australia: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (July 26)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
USA: 1:00 PM (ET)
Germany vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Free, MAX, Eurosport France
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ZDF Sport, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece, ZDF
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSE