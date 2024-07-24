Germany face off against Australia on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Get all the crucial details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Germany vs Australia: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Germany are set to square off against Australia on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes showdown promises to deliver intense action, and fans won’t want to miss a single moment. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch all the excitement.

The women’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is set to deliver electrifying action right from the start. The opening day features six high-stakes matches, showcasing the pinnacle of women’s soccer talent. Fans won’t want to miss a single moment as the world’s best teams battle it out on the grand stage.

One of the standout clashes in Group C pits Germany against Australia, two formidable contenders vying for crucial points. With the USWNT favored to top the group, every point is critical for securing the second spot. Both Germany and Australia are well aware of the stakes, and they are prepared to give it their all in pursuit of three valuable points.

Germany vs Australia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Lea Schüller of Germany – IMAGO / Noah Wedel

Germany vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Free, MAX, Eurosport France

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ZDF Sport, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece, ZDF

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSE