After winning his fourth NBA crown as a coach, Steve Kerr is starting to think of Olympic gold as his next major prize.

Steve Kerr is one of the most accomplished players and coaches in NBA history. Winner of five NBA titles as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs and as a coach winner of four with the Golden State Warriors.

On the international stage, Kerr was a part of the 1986 FIBA World championship winning squad for Team USA in Spain. Then as an assistant coach in the 2020 Olympic games winning gold with Team USA.

Now Kerr will be at the helm of Team USA come the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. After celebrating his fourth NBA crown as a coach, Kerr knows who he wants on his roster come 2024.

Steve Kerr wants Stephen Curry on Team USA in 2024

Curry, who led Team USA to the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, according to his current club coach, is still missing one championship to cement his already established legacy. Olympic Gold.

“What (Curry)’s missing is an Olympic gold medal. And I think he really needs to concentrate on making the 2024 Olympic team” Kerr stated after Game 6 against the Celtics.

Curry did not take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of an injury and opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well. With Steve Kerr taking over for Gregg Popovich, his current team coach will have help on the bench with the likes of Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra, and Mark Few. Curry who will be 36 when the 2024 games come around could use that tournament as a final hurrah for one of the best careers in NBA history.