In this article you will find all the information about Sky Brown and her participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now underway, excitement is building over which athletes will make their mark on the global stage. Among those generating significant buzz is Sky Brown, the British skateboarding sensation who dazzled audiences at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At just 13, Brown became the youngest athlete ever to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Games, surpassing Margery Hinton’s long-standing record from 1928. Remarkably, Brown secured her spot in Tokyo even before turning 13, qualifying at the tender age of 12.

In Tokyo, Brown etched her name in Olympic history by clinching the bronze medal in the Women’s Park Skateboarding event. Now, she’s set her sights on gold in Paris. Despite a setback just days before her flight (a dislocated shoulder) Brown has received medical clearance and is ready to continue her groundbreaking journey in skateboarding.

What days is Sky Brown competing in skateboarding at Paris 2024?

Sky Brown is scheduled to compete in the Skateboarding Park events on Tuesday, August 6. While the Skateboarding events kicked off on Saturday, July 27, with the Street events leading the way, the Park events, where Brown will showcase her skills, are set to follow.

Sky Brown of Team Great Britain poses with her Bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

How old is Sky Brown?

Born on July 7, 2008, Sky Brown is 16 years old as of 2024. Her age has been a defining factor in her meteoric rise in the skateboarding world. Brown’s youthful energy and extraordinary talent have already brought her significant success, proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness on the world stage.

How did Sky Brown perform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Sky Brown delivered a remarkable performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making a substantial impact in the Women’s Skateboard Park event. At just 13 years old, she earned a bronze medal, finishing in third place.

Her runs were a captivating mix of youthful exuberance and advanced skateboarding skills, setting her apart in a fiercely competitive field. Brown’s achievement not only highlighted her talent but also underscored her potential for future Olympic success.