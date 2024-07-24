Close to their debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the USA basketball team is finalizing preparations for their first match against Serbia. Coach Steve Kerr has yet to make a decision regarding one of their star players, Kevin Durant. If he secures the gold medal, he would become the most decorated player in this sport in the United States, a milestone that would unquestionably leave its mark.

Although he stayed healthy without major injuries during his season with the Phoenix Suns, Durant suffered a right calf strain in the lead-up to the preparation phase for the 2024 Paris Olympics, sidelining him for all pre-competition matches.

Unlike Kawhi Leonard, who was ruled out due to injury prior to the start of Olympic preparations, Steve Kerr decided that the Suns’ star would indeed be part of the delegation traveling to Paris, emphasizing a ‘day-by-day’ approach to managing his right calf injury.

The journalist Zach Lowe reported on his podcast: “I’m going to take everyone at their word that Durant’s on track, Durant’s fine, Durant’s just taking his time from the calf injury. Brian Windhorst reported today that they’re not pulling Durant off the roster; he’s going to be on the roster even if he doesn’t play in the opening game, which Brian on I think ‘Get Up’ this morning raised some doubt that Durant would be available for the Serbia game in group play. So they’ll just have 11 guys, which is fine, because already Haliburton didn’t play yesterday against Germany.”

Kevin Durant and the record he could achieve in Paris 2024

The 35-year-old forward aims to become the most decorated player in North American basketball history with four gold medals in Paris, a feat that no one has achieved thus far.

Currently, he shares with Carmelo Anthony the achievement of three gold medals. They both secured first place in London 2012 and Rio 2016, with Anthony also winning another gold in Beijing 2008, while Durant added another in Tokyo 2020.

The Last Dance

Kevin Durant not only has the opportunity to become the most successful player in history, but these Games could also mark a milestone that may not happen again. Due to biological factors, this might be the last chance to see Kevin Durant play alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry, at least in an Olympic setting.

The USA men’s basketball schedule

The USA Basketball team faces three tough challenges on their path to the final podium: