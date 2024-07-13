LeBron James and Team USA could face the 2024 Paris Olympics without one of NBA's biggest stars.

LeBron James will lead Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a historic roster trying to win gold medal. They’re clear favorites with names such as Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum or Devin Booker.

However, injuries have become the main story in recent days complicating things for head coach Steve Kerr. Kawhi Leonard is out due to his right knee problems and Derrick White was called to take that spot.

Now, another big NBA star could be on the verge of missing the Olympic tournament in which USA will share Group C with Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

Will Kevin Durant play in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Kevin Durant is still dealing with a calf strain and, after missing an exhibition game against Canada, Steve Kerr explained if KD will be available for the 2024 Paris Olympics and if there’s a Plan B in the works.

“I know there’s still a couple of weeks before we have to make a decision roster-wise. So, we’re just taking it day by day. A backup plan is not something we’ve even discussed at this point because we feel good that he is going to be ok.”