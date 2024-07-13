Bronny James got real about the problems he is having with the Los Angeles Lakers during Summer League.

Bronny James is feeling the pressure as a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers. A few weeks ago, the son of LeBron James was selected with the No.55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and, since that moment on, many fans and experts have constantly expressed a lot of criticism toward the rookie.

After a very short college career with USC, Bronny is under the scope due to the weight of his father’s name in the league. The big question is if the young player would have been chosen without the looming presence of the King.

Now, the debate in the NBA has taken another level as Bronny James keeps struggling in his first games with the Lakers. It happened in the California Classic and it was the same story during his Summer League debut in Las Vegas.

Bronny James might not be ready to play in the NBA

Bronny James had another tough night with the Los Angeles Lakers in a 99-80 loss against the Houston Rockets. Two numbers are a growing concern looking at his stats: 3 of 14 in field goals and 0 of 8 in three-point shooting.

“Yeah, I just feel that I’m in a little slump right now. It hasn’t been falling. Just going to film and looking at the things that I always do. I feel like that’s the thing I should focus on.”

So, considering his performances, right now a spot in the final roster with the Lakers seems like a really long shot. Despite that situation, Bronny is ready to follow the process if G League becomes an option.

“I’m just looking forward to any basketball. It doesn’t matter what level I’m playing. I’m getting more comfortable. I just have to go and play. It’s all I can do. Prepare myself to just go out there and play. Getting used to it. Finding out what my role is and excel at that.”