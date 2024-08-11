After leading Team USA to victory over France, LeBron James reflected on which of his three Olympic gold medals holds the most significance for him.

Team USA secured the gold in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against France with a 98-87 win in the final, giving LeBron James his third Olympic gold medal. Reflecting on his storied Olympic career, LeBron shared his thoughts on which of these achievements stands out as his favorite.

LeBron first tasted Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, where Team USA famously redeemed itself following a disappointing bronze finish in Athens 2004. The Beijing victory was seen as a major comeback, solidifying the team’s status as the “Redeem Team.”

In 2012, LeBron added a second gold medal to his collection, leading Team USA to victory at the London Olympics. His leadership and dominant play were instrumental in securing back-to-back golds for the U.S. squad.

Fast forward to Paris 2024, where LeBron once again proved his greatness by helping Team USA capture its fifth consecutive gold medal. His outstanding performance throughout the tournament earned him the Olympic MVP, adding another accolade to his already illustrious career.

Gold medalist LeBron James poses on the podium with teammates during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James chooses his favorite Olympic Gold

When asked to choose his favorite Olympic gold medal, LeBron James shared his perspective with Sam Amick of The Athletic: “I mean, (this) is the best one because it’s the one that’s right now,” James said, referring to his latest triumph in Paris. “Obviously, the Redeem Team in ’08 had a lot of significance—we had to come back after a couple of years where we weren’t playing to our capability. So in ’08, we had the Redeem Team come back, and then in ’12 we played some good ball as well and were able to win that in London.”

LeBron’s legacy with Team USA is cemented by his three gold medals, with each representing a key moment in his career. While the Paris 2024 Games may mark the end of his Olympic journey, there remains a glimmer of hope that fans might see him return for Los Angeles 2028.