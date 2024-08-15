LeBron James, Stephen Curry help Team USA get even more recognition after Olympic gold medal

Led by superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Team USA remains at the top of world basketball after winning its fifth consecutive Olympic title.

Team USA men’s basketball has reaffirmed its position as the sport’s dominant power after winning its fifth consecutive Olympic title in Paris 2024. The U.S. team led by stars such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James remains undefeated at the top of the FIBA rankings.

Team USA had to overcome important challenges on its way to the gold medal. Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, put up a strong resistance in the semifinals, but the Americans managed to prevail in a thrilling final. France, meanwhile, also put the United States in trouble in the final, thanks to the outstanding performance of Victor Wembanyama.

The competition for second place on the podium was intense. Serbia managed to climb to the second step of the podium, while France experienced a remarkable rise in the ranking, moving from ninth to fourth place. These results reflect the highly competitive level of international basketball.

United States: The undisputed king of Basketball

The dominance of the United States in world basketball is undeniable. With five consecutive Olympic titles, the American team led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry has shown overwhelming superiority. The combination of talent, experience, and roster depth makes the Team USA an almost unbeatable opponent.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States reacts with the American Flag after his team’s victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

However, the competition is growing. Teams like Serbia and France are taking important steps to close the gap with the United States. The rivalry between these teams promises to be exciting in the coming years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Europe gains ground

European basketball continues to rise. Serbia and France have proven to be powerhouses in the sport, capable of competing at the highest level. The presence of talented players in Europe’s top leagues has contributed to the growth of basketball in the region.

Spain, despite its disappointing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, remains a force to be reckoned with. The Iberian team has experienced some ups and downs in recent years, but its basketball tradition guarantees its presence among the best teams in the world.

Advertisement

Top 10 Teams in the FIBA Ranking

United States (838.8) Serbia (758.9) Germany (755.3) France (743) Canada (747.8) Spain (746.7) Australia (732.5) Argentina (731.1) Latvia (711.4) Lithuania (698.9)