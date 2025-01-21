NHL News: Flyers HC John Tortorella loses key weapon after rough hit vs Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 last Thursday, but despite the win, coach John Tortorella‘s team faced disappointment as one of their top offensive weapons was injured. At a crucial point in the NHL season, losing a player is never a pleasant situation.

January has been a good month overall for the Flyers in the NHL, who have played 9 games so far, with a record of 5 wins, 3 losses, and just one overtime loss. By securing a two-game winning streak, Philadelphia is starting to show signs of turning things around in the Metropolitan Division, although setbacks with key players can always arise.

The player Tortorella’s Flyers are losing is none other than Ryan Poehling, who was placed on the injured list earlier this week after taking a hit to the head from Maxim Tsyplakov of the Islanders, who was suspended for three games. The 26-year-old center is expected to remain out for several days.

Who will replace Poehling?

In response to Poehling’s injury, the Flyers called up Rodrigo Ābols from the AHL to take his place for a few days. Earlier this season, Ābols signed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and now he’s getting his chance to showcase his talent by stepping in for Poehling.

Ryan Poehling of the Philadelphia Flyers

Poehling’s performance in the 2024/25 NHL season

Ryan Poehling has been one of the Flyers’ best offensive weapons so far this season, playing in 43 games for Tortorella’s team during the 2024-2025 campaign, recording 15 points (4 goals and 11 assists) and accumulating 12 penalty minutes.

It can be said that the Flyers will miss Poehling, who played a significant role in the offensive phase, contributing to the 143 goals Philadelphia has scored this season, a number that places them 14th in the league in this category.