Although the group stage for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics has proven to be more manageable than expected, not all players are performing up to the anticipated level.

The level demonstrated by superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, among others, at their clubs often leads us to assume they should replicate that performance when representing their country in the Olympics.

However, this has not been the case for all players under coach Steve Kerr. Specifically, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is struggling with his shooting, which is supposed to be his strongest asset.

In an interview with San Francisco Chronicle’s journalist Ron Kroichick after the Americans’ 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico, Curry stated, ‘You want to continue to be confident shooting the ball—I always am. I know a flurry is coming.’

Stephen Curry of Team United States takes a shot during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France.

LeBron James sends a message to Curry

While Stephen Curry was continuing his interview with Ron Kroichick, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James walked by. When asked Curry if the flurry was coming, James interrupted, saying: “It sure is, goddamn it”

James and Curry: A friendship beyond basketball

For a long time, a rivalry between James and Curry was established, but the former Cavaliers and Heat player not only dismissed it but also clarified that both he and Curry share a strong friendship.

In an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James stated: “The game of basketball don’t last forever. You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone.”