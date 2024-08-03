American gymnast Simone Biles continues to make her mark on the history of the sport. After winning the gold medal in the women’s individual artistic gymnastics competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the athlete received countless congratulations, including that of LeBron James.

Biles’ dominance in gymnastics is indisputable. Her ability to execute movements of extreme difficulty, combined with her consistency and winning mentality, make her a unique figure in the world of sports. Her achievement of winning two gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and now in Paris 2024 Olympics reaffirms her position as the best gymnast in history.

The support of such relevant figures in the sports world highlights the importance of Biles’ achievement and contributes to consolidating her status as a global icon. Its impact transcends the field of gymnastics, inspiring millions of people around the world.

What did Lebron James say to Simone Biles to congratulate her?

The NBA star LeBron James, recognized as one of the greatest athletes of all time, shared a message on social media in which he highlighted Biles’ incredible achievement, calling her the Black “GOAT”. This show of admiration from another sports icon highlights the magnitude of the success achieved by the gymnast.

Magic Johnson joins Biles’ celebration

In addition to LeBron James, other big names in the sport have expressed their admiration for Simone Biles. Lakers legend Magic Johnson also congratulated the gymnast on her outstanding performance and recalled his encounter with her in the past.

Simone Biles: A Career of Records

Simone Biles’ career is marked by a series of unprecedented records and achievements. Her mastery in gymnastics is absolute, and her ability to constantly reinvent herself makes her an exceptional athlete.

With each new medal, Biles writes a new page in the history of the sport. His legacy as a gymnast is indisputable, and his influence on future generations of athletes will be significant.