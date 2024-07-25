Lionel Messi, once again, is at the center of media attention, but this time not for his soccer skills on the field, but for his reaction on social media after a controversial refereeing decision in Argentina’s debut against Morocco in soccer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A goal by Cristian Medina in the 116th minute meant the 2-2 and seemed to end the match, after 15 minutes of added time, but the goal caused the invasion of the field by a group of Moroccan fans, and the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg sent both teams to the locker room in what seemed to be the end of the match. But no.

Medina’s goal was reviewed in the VAR and it was decreed that it was offside, but an hour and a half later and with the stadium empty, while the players did not want to return to the field. However, the referee decreed those four extra minutes should still be played, because the match had been suspended due to security problems and not because of time, and Argentina and Morocco returned to the field to play those four minutes.

What was Lionel Messi’s reaction?

After the controversial defeat of the Argentina U-23 team against Morocco 2-1 in their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Argentine star expressed his discontent on Instagram, unleashing a fierce controversy that has transcended borders. In a clear gesture of frustration and disagreement, Messi posted on his Instagram stories the word “unusual” along with an emoji of surprise, referring to the controversial refereeing decision that, according to him, harmed his national team.

Nicolas Otamendi #16 of Team Argentina reacts towards Referee Glenn Nyberg after VAR disallowed Team Argentina’s second goal during the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

A Brazilian journalist’s criticism of Lionel Messi

Among the most critical voices is that of Milly Lacombe, recognized for his passion for football and his strong opinions, he told UOL Esporte the following: “This Messi who rushed to social networks on vacation to show indignation with the refereeing at the Olympics was the same one who fell silent when his teammates sang the racist song after winning the Copa America. What about someone so tiny?”

Lacombe lashed out at Messi saying: “It is not certain if Messi was present or if he sang. But it doesn’t matter. Messi is the greatest football player in the world, the absolute leader of this team, and he would have to speak out in an official and forceful way. Silent. He chickened out. It became tiny.”

The consequences of the refereeing controversy

The consequences of this controversy are yet to be seen, but it is clear that it has generated a great stir in the world of football. Messi is likely to face fresh criticism and questioning in the coming days.